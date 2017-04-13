Pulias Won’t Be Fontaine’s Alternative

Following a lengthy Open Planning Meeting yesterday, proposals to change the use of land at Pulias Vinery were rejected. Tradesmen looking for a new site space – before they are forced to leave the Fontaine Vinery site – have to find other alternatives instead.

It’s clear that an alternative to the Fontaine Vinery is desperately needed, but due to a decision based on the negative impact on the aesthetic of the area, Pulias is not the place.

Deputy Neil Inder was one of the several registered speakers who opposed the plans. He was pleased with the result and agrees Pulias is not the right alternative:

‘I would’ve agreed with it had it been somewhere else, but it’s just on an exposed piece of North West Guernsey coast, visible from everywhere. It’s in a hollow, it’s just wrong-headed from the beginning.’

He understands the concern but reiterates that Pulias is not the right choice;

‘I’ve got some sympathy for the applicant, there’s no two ways about that, he was approached by States Property Services. I think it’s been a very trasparent process and the right decision has been made.’