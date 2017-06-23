Pupils Acting Out Popular Books With Be Active

Students have been having a go at acting out their favourite stories. It’s part of Be Active’s latest intiative, that sees pupils have a go at reading in unique ways.

Yesterday the forum held its second Be Active Training Day for teachers and health professionals. A series of activites were held at Les Cotils and Beau Sejour. The aim of these events will be to find new ways of getting young people more active.

The sessions covered ways to consider how activity can be measured in Guernsey. The key event being a practical workshop where children’s stories were acted out by pupils from across the island.

The States Lifelong Learning Manager, Alun Williams, says it’s all part of teachers and students think outside of the box:

‘Reading some stories, it makes absolute perfect sense that you do it through activity and that’s exactly what we’re doing.’