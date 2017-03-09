Pupils Giving Away Fairtrade Cakes

Pupils at Hautes Capelles Primary school will be giving away fairtrade cakes today.

Children from Year 6 whipped up banana muffins to be given out at their weekly Soup Bowl event.

These young people have been decorating the tasty treats, ready for sale:

Amanda Evans sits on the Guernsey Fairtrade steering group.

She says their work is all part of a bigger initiative called Fairtrade Fortnight, which has been celebrated throughout the Bailiwick and beyond:

The cakes will be sold at the Capelles Church and Community Centre between 12.20pm and 12.50pm.