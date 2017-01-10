‘Pushang’ 200 Years Old

We’re being asked to help with an unusual request…

Guernsey’s Active Travel Unit wants to know who has the oldest ‘pushang’ in the island.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the pushang – which is a local island name for a push bike.

2017 is the 200th anniversary of the Pushang. Would like to know who’s got the oldest “Shang” on Guernsey – let us know! https://t.co/zGaP1tVQTA — Active Travel (@activetravelgsy) January 3, 2017

Anyone who can help should tweet @activetravelgsy.