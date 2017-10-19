Questions Asked Over Catholic Primaries

Political discussions could be held over Guernsey’s two Catholic primary schools.

A number of questions have been asked about the admissions policies to Notre Dame Du Rosaire and St Mary and St Michael Catholic primary schools during yesterday’s States meeting, which led to further questions being asked about how much involvement the Church has in that admissions policy and how much States money is spent on the schools.

Both Notre Dame Du Rosaire and St Mary and St Michael receive States funds to pay teachers’ and other staff members’ salaries and other essential costs including heating and lighting, but their buildings are owned and maintained by the Diocese of Portsmouth.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has also told Island FM in a statement that the schools’ admissions policy is clear and it does not preclude non-Catholic children from taking up spare places at either school. A spokesperson shared the following from the schools’ admissions policy:

Parents/carers of children who are not baptised Catholics but who wish their child to attend these schools should advise Education Services of this. For reception-age children such requests must be received before the end of the defined registration period. Their child will usually only be considered for a place if there is no space available within the catchment school for that child or if additional children are required to make a class in the Voluntary school viable.

A number of deputies used the Question time portion of yesterday’s States meeting to ask the President for Education, Sport and Culture for more detail about that admissions policy.

Deputy Jennifer Merrett referred to a ‘potential barrier’ for non-baptised children attending the schools, while Deputy Emily Yerby asked if it is acceptable that the Catholic Church is able to dictate which children attend schools in Guernsey.

Deputy Merrett also asked Deputy Paul Le Pelley how much the States spend per child educating them at the Catholic primary schools. He confirmed it is less per head than educating a child in the other fully States run primary schools:

‘In responding to these questions I would just like to confirm what we mean by a fully inclusive system, establishing equal opportunity and access to education.

Inclusion isn’t about everybody having the same it’s about everyone having access to the education they need to allow them to achieve their potential. This may mean they require a different approach depending on their individual needs.

With this in mind I can confirm that the current cost per pupil in our primary schools, including central costs and premises apportioned appropriately, are £7,145 and £7,121 in our voluntary Catholic schools.’

During the same debate Deputy Merrett asked Deputy Le Pelley about class sizes at the two Catholic schools compared to the States run primary schools.

Deputy Le Pelley replied explaining the average class sizes across the island:

‘The Committee’s published Admissions Policy states: Within the Primary sector, Amherst and La Mare de Carteret have a default class size limit of 25 children. All other Primary schools have a default class size limit of 28 children (the limit for Vauvert includes children living in Herm).

The maximum class size in any Primary school is 30 children, this being at the discretion of the Director of Education following consultation with the relevant Headteacher. There is no set minimum capacity for a class to be viable but Education Services is obliged to manage its resources in an efficient and effective manner.

Current average class sizes vary between primary schools. Currently La Houguette has the lowest average class size of 19.6 and St Martin’s Primary the highest at 26.5. St Mary & St Michael Catholic Primary School has an average class size of 23.1 and Notre Dame du Rosaire has an average of 22.6

The overall average class size in the States primary sector is 23.4′.

Deputy Le Pelley went on to say that he believes the current admissions policy does reflect equal access to all primary school services across the island, and that he is satisfied with the current systems in place.

However, a spokesperson for the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has confirmed to Island FM that the President says his Committee will discuss the admissions process at the two Catholic schools.

Island FM has also been sent emails sent by senior States members asking further questions about the admissions policies at the two Catholic primary schools, and asking whether there needs to be a debate on ‘secularisation’ across all of our schools. We have asked the authors of those emails for an interview and are waiting for a response.