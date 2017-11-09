More Questions Asked Over Maternity Services

The President of the Committee for Health and Social Care has refused to name and shame any more staff involved in the tragic case of Baby Jack.

Also known as Baby A, he died at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital just hours after he was born, in 2014. His death, and a later inquiry into the death of another child known as Baby B in 2012, led to a damning review of Guernsey’s midwifery services.

A number of improvements have been made to the Bailiwick’s midwifery services since then with subsequent reviews giving positive feedback.

The issue has been raised on this occasion by Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen who used the Question Time section of the States of Guernsey’s meeting to ask the President of the Committee for HSC four questions about maternity staff and the recent NMC rulings.

The midwives who were on duty at the time of Jack’s birth and death have been struck off after a Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing in London earlier this year. Staff working for the Medical Specialist Group staff who were also involved in his mother’s care have never been identified. There have been repeated calls for them to be named, including from some deputies but so far none have been.

HSC President, Deputy Heidi Soulsby repeatedly said she can’t discuss the case or individual staff. She also repeatedly said there have been a raft of improvements in midwifery services since the two tragic cases which have been under investigation:

‘HSC is unable to discuss individual staff circumstances or any disciplinary measures which may or may not have taken place.’

‘It is also important to note nurses and doctors are subject to their own separate procedures which are in the public domain.’

‘Positive feedback now outstrips complaints by 15 to one’.

The inquest into Baby Jack’s death opened last month and was adjourned so further work can take place to appoint expert witnesses and to gather all of the paper work. That inquest should give his parents some answers about why he died.

Speaking at the time the Magistrate Philip Robey said the inquest could take some months to complete when it reopens in the new year. He warned the parties involved not to publicly apportion blame for Jack’s death saying it is his role as coroner to determine what happened based on the evidence provided by all parties.

Speaking at the time Mr Robey extended his deepest sympathies to Jack’s parents.

That was echoed by Deputy Soulsby as she spoke in the States yesterday.