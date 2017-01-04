Raised Table At Cornet Street To Stay

The raised table at the bottom of Cornet Street is now permanent.

It follows a successful trial that started last year. It was introduced last January to help wheelchair users and people with a visual impairment cross the road.

It was part of a Transport Strategy initiative that saw the pavement altered and the table raised to slow down vehicles.

It’ll now remain a permanent feature, as Access for All chairman, Richard Evans says it has been a huge success.

“Access for All worked closely with the Traffic and Highways team with the installation of the Cornet Street pedestrian crossing and is delighted that the crossing, which includes a raised table, is proving to be such a success.”

“Access for All is keen to improve accessibility for all islanders and such initiatives help to achieve this aim.”

Local Access and Disability Consultant Aindre Reece-Sheerin said:

“As a leading Disability Rights campaigner in the Bailiwick since 2008, I have been asking for this disabled friendly crossing for years; I believe it has proved a success with almost all users and congratulate States of Guernsey’s Traffic and Highways team on this initiative.”

Colin Le Page, Licensing and Operations Manager, Traffic and Highways Services said:

“This is a very busy crossing due to the nearby bus terminus and car parking, so we are pleased that this investment has received positive approval from its users.”