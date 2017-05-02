Record Breaking Chalmers

Cameron Chalmers has smashed more records over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The athlete broke the previous BUCS and Guernsey bests for the 400 metres, with a time of 45.71:

#BUCSathletics: 💥 HE’S DONE IT! Four out of four BUCS 400m titles for @CamChalmers400 with a Championship record 45.71s! 👏🥇 pic.twitter.com/jRo3rizU16 — BUCS (@BUCSsport) May 1, 2017

He recorded four victories in the Championships meet on his way to winning the final, as part of a great run of form so far this season.

Speaking to Athletics Weekly, Cameron said:

“I’ve been pretty nervous all weekend. I’ve been dying to open because I’ve been training so well: no niggles and dropping some really fast times in training. My goal for the season was sub-46 seconds.

I’m so, so happy – I didn’t think I’d run that quick, I thought maybe it would be 46.1 or 46.2. But when I saw the clock it was just ridiculous.”

He’s received a lot of messages of support on social media, following some impressive performances.

The local sporting star is continuing to train and study in the UK, as he prepares to represent the island in this summer’s Island Games.