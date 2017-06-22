Record Breaking Rotary Walk!

It has been a record breaking year for the Saffery Rotary Walk. Huge numbers were reached in; funds raised, charities supported, number of registered walkers and variety of walkers.

900 people talk part

£75,000 raised

28 charities supported

More money is expected to come in over the next few week as well! The 39 mile walk has seen more than £600,000 raised for hundreds of charities since it began in 1998. Chair of the organising committee, Simon Milstead, has released the following statement:

“The committee and I are overwhelmed by the amount of people who participated in this year’s walk. The generosity and community spirit of islanders is a credit to Guernsey and a fitting way to celebrate the 20thanniversary of the Walk.”

“We are confident that, once we have received all of the sponsorship money, the walk will have raised enough to cover the sums requested by our 28 chosen charities.”

A presentation later this year at Government House will celebrate the event’s achievement and announce the final amount raised.