Record Breaking Swimarathon

A record number of swimmers took to the pool this year as part of the Skipton Swimarathon.

Donations are expected to reach a total of around £55,000 following the annual event, which took place last week.

Half of the funds going towards the refurbishment of the Guille Alles Children’s Library.

Skipton Swimarathon chairman Nick Guillemette, said:

“The spirit of the Swimarathon was to involve as much of the Island as possible, whether they be abled bodied or not, blind, deaf, six months old or 90. It really was the taking part that counts!”

“We would like to thank the community and Skipton, as without their continuing support, along with the efforts of thousands of the swimmers involved, the Swimarathon just would not happen.”

Aaron Walden, Commercial Manager of Skipton International, said:

“We are delighted to hear that a record number of swimmers chose to get involved with the Swimarathon this year. This event is one of the Guernsey largest and longest running fundraisers and also a fun activity that really can be enjoyed by everyone on our Island.”

There will be an awards ceremony next Wednesday.