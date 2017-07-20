Record Bus Passenger Figures

More of us are travelling on Guernsey’s buses than ever before, according to the latest statistics.

There were an extra 77,000 journeys made during the first six months of this year, compared to the same time in 2016.

That rise comes as part of a total of almost 817,000, recorded from January to the end of June, which equates to a ten percent rise.

The second quarter total of 489,191 passengers is also the highest second quarter figure since 2010.

The total set of figures also represents a fourth consecutive year of growth in passenger numbers since 2013.

Deputy Barry Brehaut, President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said:

“Passenger numbers continue to go from strength to strength, which is cause for celebration given the large number of associated benefits of high bus usage. We have seen growth across the board with increases in “Student pass” journeys, first introduced in early 2016, senior citizen travel and Night Bus service users.

Importantly, the number of fare paying passengers is also up to 605,719 for the first six months of this year, compared to 575,925 during the same period in 2016.

While it is important to cater for increased visitor numbers in the summer months, it is the significant growth over the past two years in the shoulder months – also reflected in the summer months – that shows bus travel is becoming a more popular form of transport for the resident population.

We want to continue to see these numbers grow and hope the introduction of the new fleet, which offer a better user experience including audio passenger information, will further encourage more people to get on the buses.”

You can look at some of the figures in further detail below: