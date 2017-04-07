Red Arrows Pull Out Of Iconic Air Display

The Red Arrows will not be returning to Guernsey this year, as they’ll be on tour elsewhere. The iconic spectacle has been a staple of the annual Guernsey Air Display for years.

The Ministry of Defence let the organisers know yesterday. Work is now being done to try and find a replacement for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (RAFAT).

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has been confirmed to perform however. It consists of the Lancaster, the Hurricane and the Spitfire. They’ll be marking the 60th Anniversary of the Memorial Flight.

They’ll also be a display by the Raiders, a Royal Navy Parachute Team. There’ll be the Wildcats, Rich Goodwin, a solo female aerobatic display pilot and a silent Aerosparx glider.

We’ll be telling you more about the event as it gets closer to the time.

The Guernsey Air Display takes place on the 14th September in the skies above St Peter Port.