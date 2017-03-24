Red Nose Challenges Underway

A mum and daughter are taking on their Red Nose Day challenge!

Catherine and Vicki Best are chaining themselves together for the day – and then they’re off to London.

Aurigny’s allowing them to fly like that too – and Catherine says it’s not as daunting as some may think:

“The reason we’ve chosen to do this is as it can actually be really good fun. So as long as you’re with the right person it can be amazing.”

Catherine’s daughter Vicki says the cause is important to her – and it gives her a great opportunity to spend time with her mum:

“We’re actually going to stay tied together for the entire day – even for toilet breaks – so it is going to be interesting!”

Meanwhile, Christophe Gaultier remains chained to the Boathouse, as he continues his challenge until 1pm today.

He started his challenge at 1pm yesterday – and will be holding a fundraising lunch to celebrate.

To donate to his efforts click here.