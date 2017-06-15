Referendum Meeting Tonight

A public meeting tonight will explore the options for next year’s referendum on Island Wide Voting.

It is due to be Guernsey’s first ever referendum and could lead to big changes in the way we elect our government.

The meeting begins at 7pm at Les Cotils – and it will also be streamed live on the States of Guernsey’s Facebook page for those who can’t make it.

We will livestream at 7pm tonight from the Public Meeting on the Referendum. Register via Facebook for your reminder https://t.co/ZDljLTNyKN pic.twitter.com/dDJ8HvT3lV — States of Guernsey (@Govgg) June 15, 2017

The President of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee is urging the public to attend tonight’s meeting.

We’ll got the chance to question Deputy Matt Fallaize about the options we could face, when taking part in an Island Wide Voting referendum

He says it’s a unique opportunity to help make history:

“This is Guernsey’s first-ever referendum. It is an opportunity for people to help decide the future of Guernsey’s electoral system. It is not for the politicians to do it, it is up to the public.

We are proposing holding the referendum so that the people of Guernsey are not only consulted, but that they actually have the chance to determine their own electoral system.”