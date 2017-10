Hospital Looking To Speak To Woman’s Relatives

Any relatives of a woman called Shirley Gray are asked to contact a hospital in Middlesbrough.

The 78 year old recently passed away and the hospital which was looking after her can’t find any of her relatives.

Ms Gray was originally from Guernsey, so the James Cook University Hospital is hoping someone who knew her will get in touch.

Details of how to contact the hospital are in the post below: