More Remains Found At Alderney Burial Site

More body parts have been found at an ancient Roman burial site in Alderney. After a skull was discovered by workmen digging a road trench last week, experts in the island and from Guernsey have done some more investigating and have found a number of other remains including another skull.

The area is near to one of Alderney’s World War II forced labour workers’ burial sites. The original skull was found between White Gates and the Nunnery crossing.

Dr Jason Monaghan from Guernsey Museums says he and others will be conducting another dig on Thursday to try and find more remains.

He says they’ve already been able to learn a lot from what’s been found so far.