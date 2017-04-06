Remembering Sarah Groves: Four Years On

Today marks four years since Guernseywoman Sarah Groves’ death in Kashmir.

Sarah was murdered on a houseboat in the country in April 2013, but the trial into her murder is still ongoing.

The 24 year old was a much loved person in the island, so today is a time for her friends and family to reflect on her life.

The murder trial in India has hit hurdle after hurdle, with numerous problems encountered and a new Public Prosecutor now in charge of the case.

The next hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Monday 17th April, will be the 92nd time court has convened.

The case had been set to resume last week, but civil unrest in the area meant that could not go ahead as planned:

The man of accused Sarah’s murder, Richard de Wit, denies the charges against him.

Mr De Wit had been granted permission to represent himself in the trial earlier this year, but has since been forced to employ two defence lawyers to do so instead.

Sarah’s family say they are thankful for the immense level of support they have received from people in Guernsey.

Speaking to Island FM, Sarah’s father Vic Groves, says the day is extremely hard for the family:

“It is the very opposite of a birthday I guess. It is a day that we dread – there are three or four days every year which we don’t look forward to. Christmas Day, Sarah’s birthday, this day and other celebratory times of the year where we would have had good times together as a family.”

Mr Groves says it is often quite difficult to work out how to spend the day. He remains hopeful the ongoing murder trial will make more progress soon – and says the support they have received from the Guernsey community and elsewhere has been incredibly strong:

“We have had fantastic support from family, friends, acquaintances, total strangers, the media – it has been amazing to know that everyone is with us.”