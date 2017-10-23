Reminder To Get Your Flu Jab

If you need it, now is the time to get your Flu jab, according to health officials in the Bailiwick.

The vaccine is available to people considered at risk – other people can buy it too if they want it.

The Committee for Health and Social Care is warning us that it’s likely to be a ‘heavy flu season’ with anyone over 65 entitled to the vaccine, along with people of any age with certain medical conditions including chronic lung or heart disease; kidney or liver disease; HIV, diabetes; and severe obesity.

It is also recommended for pregnant women, those in long stay residential care, healthcare workers and anyone who cares for an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk.

Children aged two to three can get the vaccine from their doctors’ surgery while those in primary school up to year four can get it there.

Guernsey and Alderney’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nicola Brink, said:

“The flu vaccine for children is easy to administer as it’s a nasal spray rather than an injection. Its quick and painless but will protect your child as well as you, your friends and family. The Committee for Health and Social Care have made this vaccine available through the GP practices for children aged 2 and 3 and through your child’s school for those in reception to year 4. There is therefore no cost to the parents.”