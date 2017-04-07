Report Advises Against Runway Extension

An independent report has advised against extending the runway at Alderney airport.

The authors have said it should be widened and resurfaced – which could leave it easier to extend in the future, but York Aviation doesn’t think it is worth doing at the moment.

Its report says using larger aircraft would actually make air travel more expensive and less frequent for Alderney, so it’s not worth extending the runway to bring bigger planes in at the moment.

The study concluded that:

The runway should be rehabilitated and widened to 23m;

A runway extension now would only be economically viable if certain assumptions of a direct impact on increasing population and tourism could be realised, and improvements to the runway and other infrastructure delivered at the lowest possible cost. York considered these assumptions were unlikely to be met;

The 42-seat aircraft that might use an 1100m runway are no longer a popular choice among aircraft operators.

The costs of operating larger aircraft and the consequential effects on frequency of service would have other negative impacts and would require additional security procedures;

Any upgrade work now should allow for a potential runway extension at a later date, if it proved cost-effective in future;

All possible steps should be taken to improve reliability and capacity of existing air services, to provide a platform for improving economic performance and delivering passenger growth with the current infrastructure.

The States of Alderney’s Policy & Finance Chairman, James Dent, said his committee was keen the refurbishment is progressed as a matter of urgency, and in such a manner as to not compromise a possible future runway extension. That would be in accordance with York Aviation’s findings:

“While not necessarily accepting all York Aviation’s conclusions, we recommend Guernsey Airport is now asked to proceed as rapidly as possible with the Outline Business Case for the full rehabilitation work. The Committee is particularly concerned to prevent further delays in the full rehabilitation of this vital infrastructure, as Alderney Airport is absolutely essential to revitalising our economy. That is of course in the economic and social interests of both islands.

Should a competitively let Public Service Obligation contract be on the horizon, we will need an airport that is fit-for-purpose and which a range of airlines may be prepared to fly to.”

You can read the report in full here.