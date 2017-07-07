Report Praises Castel Primary

Pupils at Castel Primary are described as articulate, creative, independent and happy in the school’s latest inspection report.

The school itself has been described as happy and very successful. A purposeful and caring ethos is also highlighted in Castel Primary School’s report with a positive climate for learning.

Motivation levels are high among staff and children with the pupils benefiting from a ‘can do attitude’ and recent improvements in approaches to learning and teaching in literacy and mathematics.

The validation was carried out by a team of three independent inspectors from the UK who spent three days in the school last month.

Headteacher, Linda Paley, who has been in post since September 2015, praised the hard work of her staff in achieving such a positive report:

“I am very proud of our dedicated staff team who go the extra mile to ensure learning inspires and motivates our children to achieve. Our whole school community needs to be commended for working together to embrace all opportunities for our children and I am so pleased that the report captures this. We shall continue to reflect on how we can improve to ensure every child achieves personal excellence.”

Deputy Paul Le Pelley, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said:

“I am delighted that yet another of our schools has achieved such a positive inspection report which highlights the true strength of our education system. The Committee is pleased that children at Castel Primary appear to be happy and successful in their learning and that the improvements are continuing. Parents and the wider community should celebrate such a positive report for the school.”

You can read the report in full here.