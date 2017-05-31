Report Praises Water Supply

The quality of Guernsey’s water remains at a high standard.

A new report’s found almost all of the 6,866 tests carried out last year met UK and EU standards, at a rate of 99.91%.

Tests were taken from Guernsey Water’s three operational treatment works, three service reservoirs, water tower and customers’ taps.

The number of enquiries about water quality almost halved during 2016. There were 114 queries from customers, compared to 226 in 2015.

The new report also shows there were six failures in customer taps. Four were for falling outside bacterial standards and two were for ‘disinfection by-products’ problems.

Guernsey Water’s Water Quality Risk Manager, Margaret McGuinness, said:

“Protecting public health with clean, fresh, wholesome drinking water is vitally important to our island and we are particularly pleased to see that our expertise, vigilance and constant monitoring has yielded such an excellent result for 2016.

Our success is due to the collective technical expertise of our staff who cover all aspects of the science and engineering of the public water supply.”

You can read the report in full here.