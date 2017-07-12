Report Sent To Harbourmaster

A prelimimary report on the incident at the Bathing Pools, which left five teenagers injured, is on its way to Guernsey’s Harbourmaster.

Condor Ferries says it is cooperating fully with the investigation and can’t comment further at this time.

The situation which led to Saturday’s large wave,which swept over a number of teenagers swimming in the pools, has been described as unfortunate and complicated.

Fran Collins, Executive Director – Operations, Condor Ferries, said:

“The circumstances of this unfortunate incident are quite complicated and Condor is cooperating fully with the investigating authority – the Guernsey Harbourmaster.

We have submitted our preliminary report to them as part of the formal process and therefore cannot comment further nor confirm when the findings of the investigation will be published.

We wish all of those affected by this incident a speedy recovery.”