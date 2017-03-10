Request To Review Complaints System

The President of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee has been asked to review how complaints are made against states members.

The President of the Policy & Resources Committee has written an open letter to Deputy Matt Fallaize, representing his Committee’s views as a whole.

The letter says the recent complaints made against States members highlighted an ‘unsatisfactory system’.

The Committee is referring to the Code of Conduct complaints made against Deputies Mary Lowe, Paul Le Pelley and Lyndon Trott – these complaints were thrown out last week, but were made publicly.

The letter says investigations should remain confidential until they’re valid, because Deputies could face reputational damage.

You can read the open letter in full here.