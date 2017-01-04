Rescued Seal Pup Getting Better

A seal pup rescued in Jersey last week is making good progress with the GSPCA here.

‘Sami’ was found badly injured and malnourished on a beach in Jersey and was rescued by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue. She was then transported to Guernsey.

She has been receiving 24/7 intensive care and treatment.

Geoff George GSPCA Animal Collection Officer and main marine mammal carer said:

“Sami is doing well but still has a very long way to go.”

“Yesterday we started adding liquidized fish to her tube feed. Sami is still being tube fed every 3 hours and has responded well so far.”

“This morning Sami the seal took the first whole fish and we are all doing everything we can to help this very poorly pup.”

We’re being told that seal pups may still be found around our coasts, sick or injured, so we should keep an eye out and contact the GSPCA if we think it necessary.