Residents Make Special Poppies

Residents of St John’s Residential Home have been busy making poppies for Remembrance Day.

They started crafting the flowers in August and they are now on display outside the care home in Saumarez Park.

Activity Planner, Rosemary Eton, says everyone joined together to help.

“I saw a display at the Vier Marche, and then came back and said ‘Should we do a little one inside the porch?’. Then it seemed to escalate from inside, to outside and inside, and the residents took part and helped cut out and put them all together.”

Resident, Josie Le Pelley, says she enjoyed the activity and the final result is worth the effort.

“We made the poppy shape and then cut that out. Then after that we stuck them together and put the black thing in the middle and then we stuck it into netting. That’s what I like about it, we meet people. Somebody to talk to.”

It is yet to be decided what will happen with the display after Remembrance Sunday, but Activity Planner, Jan Willliams, says they have ‘”ad requests to keep it and possibly show them somewhere else.”

If you go to visit the poppies, you can donate money in the collection tin, that will go towards supporting St John’s Residential Home and The Royal British Legion.