Residents Urged To Stand In Sark Election

Opponents of Sark’s government and local residents are being urged to stand for Chief Pleas.

Conseillers have had to delay this year’s election until the 5th April – as not enough people have declared an interest in running.

Conseiller Edric Baker’s led calls to change the date – and feels it’s vital more people have their say:

“We would encourage all at every move to get involved. Lots of people have got the ability to speak or be involved in groups on the island. By all means, stand for Chief Pleas.”

Conseiller Sandra Williams has joined calls for more people to come forward and play a role in the island’s politics.

She says the current situation needs a quick solution – and believes the younger generation could help:

“A lot of conseillers have re-stood, not because they necessarily wanted to, but because they felt they need too. It is all very well criticising people for not doing something, but others need to get involved.”

However, one leading campaigner has ruled out putting his name forward. Tony Le Lievre has stood in previous years, but says some drastic changes are needed before he considers standing again:

“No we find ourselves in a situation where it is all falling around our Chief Pleas, they can’t cope – and suddenly we become eligible to mop up the mess that they’ve made. Well I think that’s a bit rich really. We have been putting ourselves forward for election since 2008, myself four times.”

Meanwhile, Sark’s Chamber of Commerce – which Mr Le Lievre is Chairman of – says it is not a minority pressure group.

A statement was issued after it was suggested in Chief Pleas that ‘minority groups like Sark First (who Mr Le Lievre is also involved with), Safe and Chamber of Commerce’ should put members up for election.