Respects Paid To Former Deputy Bailiff

Deputy Mary Lowe is one of many paying their respects to Guernsey’s former Deputy Bailiff., Chris Day.

He has died, with the news being confirmed by Government House yesterday. Mr Day had served in his role as Deputy Bailiff between 1999 and 2002. He was also known for the work he did with Hautes Capelles Primary School.

Deputy Lowe released this statement yesterday:

‘I would like to pay tribute to the late Chris Day who passed away earlier today.

I worked with Chris during his time as HM Procureur and as Deputy Bailiff, he was a kind and gentle man always prepared to give of his time to listen and advise States members, he had a good sense of humour helping put anyone nervous at ease.

I also with my President of Hautes Capelles School Management Committee hat on saw a lot of Chris who spent a considerable amount of time at the school either helping in the classroom or attending the many plays and concerts. It was always a joy watching how Chris would interact with the children, they always responded well to his interest in them whatever they were doing.

Chris will be sadly missed and if I may take this opportunity to pass on my sympathy to his wife & family during this sad time.’

Government House tweeted this message following the news:

It is with great sadness that we learned of the death today of

Mr Chris Day, Dep Bailiff 1999-2002. Our thoughts are with José and

family. — Gov House Guernsey (@GvHouseGuernsey) March 2, 2017

