Rhodes To Miss Gotland Games

Rhodes has pulled out of the Gotland Island Games.

The team is blaming its decision on the financial situation in Greece, with less than a month to go until it starts.

Rhodes says it can’t afford to send any competitors to Gotland.

The island was only been planning to send a small team for the event.

The organisers say its decision to pull out, just over three weeks before the opening ceremony, should not cause any problems.

However the International Island Games Association feels it is a great shame sportsmen and women from Rhodes will not be able to compete this year.