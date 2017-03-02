Rise In People Fined For Driving While On Phone

There has been a slight rise in the number of motorists fined for using a mobile phone while driving in Guernsey. However, Guernsey Police says there is an improved awareness of the dangers of using a phone behind the wheel.

This follows news in the UK that the penalty for using your phone while driving has been doubled. New drivers are set to lose their licence if caught, with fines worth hundreds of pounds and people who’ve been driving longer collecting more points against their licence.

However, there is no change to penalties here. Guernsey Police says it takes the issue very seriously. 59 fixed penalty notices were issued for holding a mobile while driving last year – this is up from 45 the year before.

A police spokesperson says the dangers are very well established and it has become socially unacceptable. These factors and a visible policing presence is helping deter drivers from picking up the phone.