Rise In Steroid Help Requests

More people are asking for help dealing with steroid use.

Drug Concern’s 2016 annual report suggested more are asking to use the charity’s needle programme to ensure they are using steroids safely.

The charity’s Business Manager Tracey Rear noticed the trend when compiling the report:

“People are accessing services to look at their use of either human growth hormone, or steroid use, but they’re not saying it is problematic. That means they’re looking for information on how to go about using steroids and injection use.”

However, Tracey also says most other areas are pretty static year on year:

“We’re seeing more people presenting using steroids, but all the other substances are fairly consistent in terms of alcohol use and opiate use.”

The findings were published and released to the media this week.