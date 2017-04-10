RNLI Dispute Continues

There are further concerns about the cover plans while the St Helier lifeboat is out of action.

The entire crew quit last week in protest at the sacking of their Coxswain, Andy Hibbs.

Support is continuing to grow for the axed crewman, both in the Channel Islands and more widely across the British Isles:

Guernsey and Alderney’s lifeboat crews have offered support along with Jersey’s other volunteer crews and crews in the UK and France.

Former Jersey crew member Paul Battrick says the cover plans are not good enough in his opinion.

He says the support from elsewhere cannot compensate for the loss of the St Helier crew:

“The RNLI are saying they can bring a crew and one of them says it’s just another day, it most definitely is not. Jersey has some of the most treacherous waters in the British Isles.

We’re an island surrounded by water, we need the St Helier lifeboat. Whether there’s an accident on the cliffs or by the coast, we need the crew. We deserve the best.”

At the weekend a protest saw hundreds turn out in Jersey in support of those who are protesting against the Coxswain’s dismissal.

The widespread coverage led to the RNLI posting on its official social media pages: