Road Closures Lead To Traffic Delays

Motorists are reporting huge delays while the Guernsey Bicycle Group is continuing to encourage more people to ride to work this week.

With the Vale Road, Le Val des Terres and others all shut the group’s Chairman says it makes sense.

Cyclists are allowed to use the Vale Road but not Le Val des Terres while both the main roads are closed.

The Guernsey Bicycle Group says both are only adding minutes on to cyclists journeys into town with some routes from the north of the island into town ‘congestion free’ if you’re on two wheels.

With the weather looking good all week the GBG hopes more people will try and cycle, leaving the busy roads clearer for those who need to drive.

