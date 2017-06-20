Rocco Arrives In Guernsey

Rocco the seal pup is receiving treatment at the GSPCA, after being rescued from Jersey.

She was found in a bad way on Sunday – the same day Sami sailed back from Guernsey to the island to be set free.

After Sami was set free on Sunday, another seal has just arrived for @GSPCA to look after in #Guernsey @islandfm pic.twitter.com/r9BEJRzPVA — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 20, 2017

GSPCA Manager, Steve Byrne, says the first few days will be critical in her road to recovery:

“That afternoon, when the British divers went back to the Jersey to release Sami, they then had another call to help Rocco. This kind of incident is unheard of for this time of the year, particularly in the Channel Islands and the UK.”

Experts were on hand to bring Rocco over on a boat earlier today. She then arrived into St Peter Port Harbour at around 2.30pm:

Rocco is now on dry land – ready to start her recovery @GSPCA. Hear more of her story so far @islandfmpic.twitter.com/ofN07m02cE — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 20, 2017

There are some concerns, as the pup is said to be very underweight for her age, but Steve Byrne says they’ll be working hard to get her back to full health:

“We will do a full check, including using a number of specialists vets. She will probably end up on a number of antibiotics as part of her care. The team at the GSPCA will be working hard to make sure we can do the best we can to get her well enough to return to the wild in the future.”