Rocking For River To Raise Funds For Boy’s Cancer Treatment

A fundraising concert tonight will help pay for cancer treatment for a young boy.

River Dennis – whose mum is from Guernsey – is currently having chemotherapy in America, where his parents live.

His latest treatment has been delayed because he needs minor surgery, and another child’s surgery overran delaying River’s treatment. However, that means he is having an unexpected weekend at home with his parents.

His mum Lucy moved to America, where she met and married his dad Dallas. Because of the way health care is funded in America, some of River’s medical costs aren’t covered by their health insurance. This means a fundraising campaign was launched to help pay for those extra costs.

To help the fundraising, all of the profts from tonight’s Buffalo Huddleston gig at the Fermain Tavern will go to the campaign.

The ‘Rocking for River gig’ starts at 7pm.