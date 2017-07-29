Rocquaine Regatta Returns

Welly wanging, wife carrying and the greasy pole are all on offer at the Rocquaine Regatta today.

While other events have been cancelled due to the weather, the beach based fun day is still going ahead.

Throughout the day there will be a number of races, in addition to a barbecue and the hotly contested Mr Muscle and Miss Rocquaine Regatta competitions.

There will also be live music at the Imperial, with Buffalo Huddleston this evening’s headline act.

Meanwhile, it is free to get into Fort Grey, and Guernsey’s maritime museum will be open all day.

The full programme of events is available here

CT Plus has had to change some of its bus routes because of the Rocquaine Regatta.

They can’t turn at the usual spot so will either be turning around in the lanes above the Imperial or further along the west coast before the road closure.

Some services will also be running later than usual to get revellers home with the last town service at 10:30 and 10.15 to the Bridge.