Roles Being Changed In Civil Service

Changes are being made within the public sector at the top levels. Two senior staff will be swapping roles following an announcement made by the States of Guernsey’s Chief Executive.

The President of the States of Alderney requested support from Guernsey after Victor Brownlees announced his resignation as the island’s Chief Executive. Paul Whitfield therefore agreed that Adrian Lewis, who is currently the Chief Secretary to the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure will be seconded to Alderney in the role for six months.

Chief Secretary to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, Jon Buckland, will be filling in for Mr Lewis while he works in Alderney. Chief Operatin Officer, Jason Moriarty, will be supporting the Committee for ESC in the interim while the changeovers are finalised.

Mr Whitfield released this statement:

‘Following the resignation of Victor Brownlees, and the subsequent request I received, I considered it crucial that we support the States of Alderney in any way possible. I’m delighted that our suggestion, to second an experienced and competent temporary CEO from our Chief Secretary pool, was accepted. I’m sure Adrian, who has considerable Alderney-related experience, will prove a real asset to the island.

‘Likewise, I’m grateful to Jon for agreeing to head up the Office to the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure. Jon has extensive experience gained from leading both the former Commerce and Employment Department and the Office to the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture. That experience will ensure a seamless transition.’