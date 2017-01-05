Ronez Officially Acquired By SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc has officially acquired Ronez in the Channel Islands, securing 73 jobs in Guernsey and 76 in Jersey.

The acquisition of the construction firm cost £45million and was ratified today. Ronez distributes construction materials from Les Vardes Quarry in Guernsey and St John’s in Jersey.

The mammoth deal appeared on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange today. It’ll be listed on the Channel Islands Stock Exchange later this year.

SigmaRoc CEO, Max Vermorken, says:

“The acquisition involves a significant proportion of Channel Islands investors; we now have a great cornerstone asset that will provide us with the platform from which to grow our business further while generating cash flow.”

“Ronez is renowned for the quality of the products and services it delivers to the islands and we believe the new independent ownership structure will allow the business to flourish and continue its long and impressive history. SigmaRoc’s board looks to forward to working with the Ronez management team to ensure a smooth ownership transition towards our new, successful joint history.”

MD at Ronez, Mike Osborne, says:

“SigmaRoc’s acquisition of Ronez is great for the business and its staff; the investment provides a bright future for our 73 staff in Guernsey and 76 in Jersey.

“We will be retaining all staff and management and we’re committed to providing the excellent levels of service our customers and residents of both islands expect.”