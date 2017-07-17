Rowers Complete Challenge For Shay

The Williams family have completed their row for Shay Savident.

Three of his great uncles and a cousin rowed from Carteret to Guernsey yesterday, to raise awareness of the condition which claimed his life and to raise money to help other sick children.

After arriving in France on Saturday, the rowers were cheered on yesterday as they arrived back home:

One year old Shay died last month after being diagnosed with Niemann Pick Type A.

After the row had come to an end, his family posted this heartfelt message on their Facebook page: