Rubbish ‘Flytipped’ Near Tip

Some rubbish has been ‘flytipped’ near Guernsey’s official rubbish tip.

It’s been claimed the rubbish, including a radiator, have been left just 200 yards from Mont Cuet.

Island FM has been told flytipping costs the States of Guernsey ‘thousands of pounds’ a year to clear up. We’re also reminded it is punishable by a fine and there are a number of legal alternatives to just dumping our rubbish which includes dumping reusable items for free at Longue Hougue or by using the States Bulk Refuse Scheme.

While flytipping remains relatively uncommon in Guernsey, we’re told there have been a few incidents reported recently.

Guernsey Police say they will investigate all reported offences and can issue on the spot fines for anyone caught littering.

The States of Guernsey has put up CCTV in areas known to suffer from flytipping.