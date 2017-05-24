Runway Extension ‘Not Guaranteed’

There are no guarantees Guernsey Airport’s runway will be extended.

The proposal has been included in a list of Capital Projects prioritised in phase two of the island’s Policy and Resources Plan.

Deputy Gavin St Pier says that doesn’t guarantee the project will go ahead – but it will be looked at it in more detail so a decision can be made in the years to come.

Guernsey’s Policy and Resources President says it will be given proper consideration:

“We should continue to look at it and then a decision will be made further down the line, as to whether it should or should not go ahead.”

The island’s government will be under increased scrutiny as it works through its latest list of capital projects.

As part of the P&R plan, all of the projects listed for funding are expected to benefit each other by enhancing our lives in the island.

Deputy Gavin St Pier says they’ll be funded by continued spending cuts and increased taxes – but each Committee will have to prove it is meeting its own targets under the transparent document.

He believes it is not too ambitious as the States are all working together on this.

“There will be scrutiny from other States members, the media and from the public to say to various Committees: you promised to do something, why haven’t you done it yet.”

29 projects are listed as priorities under the latest phase, but Deputy St Pier says the island has rules to ensure money is spent on infrastructure and essential services:

“The fiscal rules say that we should be planning on spending around about 3% of GDP per annum, which amounts to around £70 million a year. That is quite a lot of spending – but there are a lot of projects as well.”

You can find out more about the Policy and Resources Plan in this handy video:

For more information head to the States of Guernsey’s website.