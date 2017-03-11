Rush Expected For SFF Tickets

Tickets for the 2017 Sark Folk Festival go on sale today.

Demand for the popular event is now so high that the website has crashed in the past when the organisers have tried to sell the tickets.

However, organiser Andrew Degnen says there shouldn’t be any problems this time. They’ve outsourced the ticket sales

‘We had around three or four thousand people on the website when we last tried to sell, and they’re all fighting for about a thousand tickets so there is definitely some competition out there but we find that this is absolutely the most fair way to do it.

This year we’ve gone with a third party ticketing platform who will be monitoring the whole process for us and they don’t anticipate any issues at all. They’ve sold tickets for various high profile events – recently they did ticket sales for Ricky Gervais and things like that so we’re small fish for them’.

Tickets will go on sale at midday at sarkfolkfestival.com.

Those lucky enough to get tickets are in for another musical experience at the popular boutique festival. A number of visiting and local acts are already confirmed to play with others to be confirmed.