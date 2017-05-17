SACC Discusses Island Wide Voting

An Island Wide Voting election could cost us £156,000.

The States Assembly and Constitution Committee spent more than two hours discussing its upcoming policy letter yesterday.

The suggested cost includes £86,000 worth of staffing costs. .

Those employees could also be made to count up to 820,000 votes, as that figure is based on the turnout to our last election in 2016.

We’re also told that problems with Island Wide Voting hustings could be mitigated by live-streaming.

Board members have discussed ways of giving equal coverage, if up to 90 candidates stood for seats.