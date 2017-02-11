Safer Internet Advice At Beau Sejour Today

An event is being held today to mark Safer Internet Day.

Events have been taking place nationally and locally throughout the week – with Safer Internet Day itself last Tuesday. Today, Guernsey Police and the Online Safety Committee for Guernsey Schools are working together to promote safety online, particularly to the island’s children.

They’re inviting us to get tips and advice at the ‘Digital Ace’ event, which is being held at Beau Sejour this afternoon.

There will be staff from Guernsey Police, the telecoms firms and advisers from charities including The Hub.

There is also a chance to win!