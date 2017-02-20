Salerie Changes Could Be Made

Changes to Salerie Corner could still be made in the future.

A review into the project has been released following confusion over its final cost.

However, the President of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure, Deputy Barry Brehaut, says there is room for alterations:

“We’ve put all the final costs into this review, but I suppose 12 to 18 months down the line, if the public say there are some changes they’d like to make – we’ll look into that.”

Many people did take to social media to complain about the escalating project, but Deputy Brehaut believes the costs were not dissimilar to those spent on other works across the island.

He says the safety improvements at Salerie Corner were not an exceptional case:

“What’s interesting about this is that the cycle path is no different to any other project. The Rohais has been resurfaced – but no costings have been put out, so that’s business as usual for the States. It may have been a mistake to describe this project as exceptional.”