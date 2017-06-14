Salerie Corner Mirror ‘Improves Safety’

A mirror has been put up to improve safety at the new Salerie Corner junction.

Following feedback, it has been put up on one of the street lamps to to give a better view of cyclists heading into town from the north.

Panel van drivers had said they were struggling to see cyclists so the mirror will be used on a trial basis to see if it helps.

A States spokesperson has given more details on why the change has been made:

“The installation of a traffic mirror on one of the street lamps, which will provide an increased view of cyclists approaching from the north for drivers positioned at the Give Way line, was considered an inexpensive addition to further improve safety. The mirror has been installed on a trial basis and will be monitored for effectiveness.

The use of mirrors to warn drivers of the presence of cyclists who may not otherwise be visible to other traffic are becoming prevalent in the UK. They are being introduced on traffic signal poles to improve the visibility of cyclists for drivers of large goods vehicles in their nearside blind spot and are known as ‘trixi’ mirrors. Whilst a mirror is being used in a slightly different scenario at the Salerie, the principle of providing greater visibility of cyclists is the same.

Six months on from its installation, staff have regularly received encouraging feedback from pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. It is clear that changes to the junction itself have been a success, improving both the safety and experience of users.”