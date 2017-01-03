Sandpiper Buys Isle Of Man Department Store

SandpiperCI is expanding into the Isle of Man.

The Channel Islands’ largest retailer has bought department store Tynwald Mills, which has been trading for 30 years.

Sandpiper says it has been looking to expand beyond the Channel Islands for a long time, and that this is a perfect opportunity to do that.

The Isle of Man store was bought for an undisclosed sum and no redundancies are expected.

Sandpiper’s CEO, Tony O’Neill said: “Many of our existing franchise partners are keen to work with us in territories outside of the Channel Islands and the Tynwald Mills department store provides the perfect platform to move our strategy forward in this location.

“The business is well established, has strong management and works with many brands that we already have relationships with.

“The acquisition provides the synergy and benefits to form a solid base upon which we can further develop our retail estate.”

Stephen Bradley, managing director Tynwald Mills said: “We are delighted to have come to an agreement with SandpiperCI.

“Our collective brand reach will undoubtedly improve customer choice on the Isle of Man.”