Santa Wants To Get In Touch With Oliver In Guernsey
21st December 2016
Santa has asked us to try and get in touch with a young person in Guernsey!
The elves have received a very special present and Santa would like to reply, but he’s having a bit of trouble.
Oliver sent Father Christmas a parcel with the message ‘To Santa, Here is my dummy and blanket and a picture for you. Love from Oliver’. Guernsey Post put up the picture below on Facebook.
Saint Nick would love to reply with a special message, however there’s no address attached!
If you think you know Oliver Guernsey Post would like to hear from you – you can call 711720 or alternatively, email ‘custserv@guernseypost.com’.
Here’s hoping Oliver gets his reply from Santa before the big day!