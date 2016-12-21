Santa Wants To Get In Touch With Oliver In Guernsey

Santa has asked us to try and get in touch with a young person in Guernsey!

The elves have received a very special present and Santa would like to reply, but he’s having a bit of trouble.

Oliver sent Father Christmas a parcel with the message ‘To Santa, Here is my dummy and blanket and a picture for you. Love from Oliver’. Guernsey Post put up the picture below on Facebook.

Saint Nick would love to reply with a special message, however there’s no address attached!

If you think you know Oliver Guernsey Post would like to hear from you – you can call 711720 or alternatively, email ‘custserv@guernseypost.com’.

Here’s hoping Oliver gets his reply from Santa before the big day!