Sarah Groves Trial Enters 4th Year

Sarah Groves’ family are pleading for more progress in the trial of the man accused of her murder.

The 3rd June marks four years to the day the trial got underway in Kashmir after the young Guernseywoman was found stabbed to death on a houseboat on Dal Lake, Srinagar in April 2013.

Richard de Wit denies murder and some medical reports have declared him unfit to stand trial, however the trial is continuing.

There have so far been 94 scheduled hearings and the case now has its second judge, third Prosecutor and fourth defence counsel. Of those 94 scheduled hearings, only 28 have been described as productive by Miss Groves family. Of 46 listed witnesses only 24 have given evidence so far.

The 95th hearing is scheduled for Thursday June 8th, 2017.

Miss Groves family have repeatedly told Island FM of their frustrations with the ongoing delays in the court case.

Her father Vic Groves says some delays they can understand, but not all of them:

‘There’s all sorts of things going on in the background, which don’t make it any easier. It’s still up in the air, we don’t know whats going to happen. We’re only half way through the witnesses. I don’t think I can take another four years of it because there’s no doubt it does grind you down after a while.

There are four or five reasons why things haven’t happened on various dates. You can categorise them and the one we’ve always said we can’t control is civil unrest. We can’t criticise the court if it doesn’t sit’.

The 3rd June 2018 is also the launch date for the latest fundraising activity organised by the Sarah Groves Foundation.

The Tour de Sez 2018 cycle ride will be officially launched in Urban Kitchen between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The third bicyle tour will take place between Friday 7th September 2018 and Sunday 16th September 2018 and the organisers are looking to take 85 riders of all ages and abilities, with 15 support staff.

The route will be from St Malo to Amsterdam taking in four countries – France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Points of interest along the way will include Caen, Deauville, Dieppe, Dunkirk, Bruges, Antwerp and Rotterdam.

Full details will be available at the launch party, where films of the two previous tours – to Paris in 2014 and Bilbao in 2016 – will also be shown.