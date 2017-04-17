Sarah Groves: Trial To Resume

The man accused of murdering a Guernseywoman in Kashmir is due before court again today.

Richard De Wit denies the charges against him – and was recently barred from representing himself in the hearings.

It’s now been four years since 24 year old Sarah Groves was found dead on a houseboat.

Ever since, the trial into what happened has faced numerous problems and delays, ahead of the 92nd scheduled hearing.

Speaking recently, Sarah’s family said they continue to find the process difficult, but they do remain grateful for the support they’ve received from family and other loved ones.

The last scheduled court date had to be cancelled due to ongoing civil unrest in Srinigar.