Sark Electricity Prices To Be Monitored

Sark’s electricity prices will be monitored independently in the future. The island is advertising the role of Independent Electricity Price Commissioner after having a new law approved to control power prices.

It’s being advertised following complaints over high prices in the island. It’s currently sitting at 64p a unit and the new law approved by her Majesty the Queen – The Control Of Electricity Price Law 2016 – should control that.

Conseiller Hazel Fry has released the following statement:

“The Committee is pleased. This is good news for the residents of Sark and businesses who can now be assured the price they are paying is reasonable, this will help with promoting a healthy economy. It’s also good for the electricity supplier, and any suppliers in future, who can now expect a reasonable return for their services under the law.”